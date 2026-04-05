Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Israeli army strikes over 120 targets in Iran in 24 hours

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 12:00
    Israeli army strikes over 120 targets in Iran in 24 hours

    The Israel armed forces carried out airstrikes on more than 120 targets across central and western Iran within 24 hours, the military"s press service said, according to Report.

    Struck targets included air defense systems, UAV production facilities and launch sites, and missile force installations.

    The attacks come amid the ongoing conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, hitting major cities including Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conducted a large-scale counteroffensive against Israel and targeted US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    İsrail ordusu sutka ərzində İranda 120-dən çox hədəfə hücum edib
    Армия Израиля атаковала более 120 целей в Иране за сутки

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