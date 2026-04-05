Israeli army strikes over 120 targets in Iran in 24 hours

The Israel armed forces carried out airstrikes on more than 120 targets across central and western Iran within 24 hours, the military"s press service said, according to Report.

Struck targets included air defense systems, UAV production facilities and launch sites, and missile force installations.

The attacks come amid the ongoing conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, hitting major cities including Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conducted a large-scale counteroffensive against Israel and targeted US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.