Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in Belgium
Other countries
- 09 March, 2026
- 12:20
In Belgium, a synagogue in the city of Liège was affected by an explosion.
Report informs via Israeli media that the explosion occurred around 4 a.m. in front of the synagogue building. Police are investigating the incident.
No casualties were reported.
Latest News
12:52
Rosatom: Situation at Iran's Bushehr NPP remains tense, no strikes recordedRegion
12:49
MP: Azerbaijan may earn more revenue from energy sales this yearEnergy
12:42
Photo
British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:38
Debris from intercepted Iranian missile injures two in Abu DhabiOther countries
12:20
Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in BelgiumOther countries
12:12
Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptableOther countries
12:03
AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to NakhchivanDomestic policy
12:00
Iran says 1,255 killed since February 28 in US and Israeli strikesRegion
11:41