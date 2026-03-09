Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in Belgium

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    In Belgium, a synagogue in the city of Liège was affected by an explosion.

    Report informs via Israeli media that the explosion occurred around 4 a.m. in front of the synagogue building. Police are investigating the incident.

    No casualties were reported.

