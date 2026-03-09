Iran says 1,255 killed since February 28 in US and Israeli strikes

At least 1,255 people have been killed in Iran since February 28 as a result of strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, Iranian health officials said, Report informs.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister, Ali Jafarian, told Al Jazeera that more than 12,000 people have also been injured during the attacks.

According to Jafarian, the strikes have affected medical personnel as well. He said 11 healthcare workers were killed and another 55 were wounded.