Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan-US economic co-op reaches strategic stage

Senior officials from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) met with a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce during a roundtable discussion held as part of the Chamber's business mission to Azerbaijan, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

Addressing the event, which focused on finance and investment, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said economic and financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States has expanded significantly in recent years, evolving into what he described as a strategic partnership. He noted that the relationship, grounded in mutual trust, has created new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Kazimov outlined reforms undertaken to strengthen macroeconomic stability and enhance the resilience of the country's financial and banking sectors.

He also highlighted progress in financial technology development, digitalization initiatives, sustainable finance instruments and cross-border payment infrastructure.

The governor particularly highlighted that expanding cooperation with US companies remains a priority, particularly in advancing technological exchange and deepening institutional ties. He underscored the role of recent banking missions in reinforcing connections with US financial institutions.

Kazimov expressed appreciation to Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President for International Member Relations for the Middle East, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, and said he was confident the business mission would further strengthen commercial and investment ties between the two countries. He described the Chamber as an important platform for bilateral economic engagement, serving as a bridge that promotes trade, innovation, and shared prosperity.

The roundtable concluded with a question-and-answer session featuring representatives of leading US multinational companies, followed by an exchange of views on opportunities to expand cooperation in finance and investment.

As part of its mission to Azerbaijan, the US Chamber of Commerce delegation has held a series of meetings with government agencies, senior officials, and private sector representatives – discussions viewed by participants as key to deepening the economic partnership between the two countries.