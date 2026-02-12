Intelligent Human Resources Assessment System introduced in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has implemented an Intelligent Human Resources Assessment System, Report informs.

The new platform will use modern tools to assess the professional knowledge, competencies, and skills of government employees working in the field of information security and technology. Based on the assessment results, targeted training sessions and certificate issuance will be provided.

The head of the service, Lieutenant General Ilgar Musayev, stated that the system will ensure an objective assessment of the level of personnel training, identify gaps, and plan for the management of their development, as well as contribute to the development of unified professional standards.

At the initial stage, knowledge and skills assessments of employees working in information technology have already been conducted at the request of the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities. Two-week training sessions have begun for these employees, taking place in the Information Security Testing laboratory of the Baku Higher Oil School.