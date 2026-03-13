Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weak
Other countries
- 13 March, 2026
- 17:42
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called the first address from Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei weak, Report informs.
The defence secretary says: "We know the new so-called not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday – a weak one actually – but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement. He called for unity… apparently killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity." Hegseth questions why the supreme leader issued a written statement, adding: "I think you know why."
Latest News
18:07
Photo
Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku ForumForeign policy
17:54
Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in IranOther countries
17:54
Photo
Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in IndiaForeign policy
17:49
Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7MBusiness
17:42
Photo
Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:42
Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weakOther countries
17:30
Photo
CBA delegation attends regional event held in KazakhstanFinance
17:23
Photo
Baku hosts discussions on Africa's futureForeign policy
17:19