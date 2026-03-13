US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called the first address from Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei weak, Report informs.

The defence secretary says: "We know the new so-called not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday – a weak one actually – but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement. He called for unity… apparently killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity." Hegseth questions why the supreme leader issued a written statement, adding: "I think you know why."