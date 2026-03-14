Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $109

    Energy
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 09:32
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $109

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $3.52, or 3.3%, to $109.1 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $103.47 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.61 or 3.6%, amounting to $105.24.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price Azeri Light crude oil
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 109 dolları keçib
    Стоимость азербайджанской нефти превысила $109

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