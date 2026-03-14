Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $109

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $3.52, or 3.3%, to $109.1 per barrel, Report informs.

May futures for Brent crude were traded at $103.47 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.61 or 3.6%, amounting to $105.24.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.