Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    103.14

    2.49

    42.29

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    98.71

    3.01

    41.29

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,061.70

    -45.40

    720.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,558.47

    -119.38

    -1,504.82

    S&P 500

    6,632.19

    -40.43

    -213.31

    Nasdaq

    22,105.36

    -206.62

    -1,136.63

    Nikkei

    53,819.61

    23.43

    3,480.13

    Dax

    23,447.29

    -142.36

    -1,043.12

    FTSE 100

    10,261.15

    -44.00

    329.77

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,911.53

    -72.91

    -237.97

    Shanghai Composite

    4,096.23

    -33.50

    127.39

    Bist 100

    13,092.93

    -193.19

    1,831.41

    RTS

    1,127.70

    -16.60

    13.57

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1417

    -0.0084

    -0.0328

    USD/GBP

    1.3230

    -0.0101

    -0.0243

    JPY/USD

    159.7300

    0.1600

    3.2800

    RUB/USD

    80.1572

    0.5537

    1.4072

    TRY/USD

    44.1951

    0.0049

    1.2389

    CNY/USD

    6.9037

    0.0186

    -0.0853
    key indicators world commodity, stock, and currency markets
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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.03.2026)

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