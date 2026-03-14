Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.03.2026)
Finance
- 14 March, 2026
- 09:09
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
103.14
|
2.49
|
42.29
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
98.71
|
3.01
|
41.29
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,061.70
|
-45.40
|
720.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,558.47
|
-119.38
|
-1,504.82
|
S&P 500
|
6,632.19
|
-40.43
|
-213.31
|
Nasdaq
|
22,105.36
|
-206.62
|
-1,136.63
|
Nikkei
|
53,819.61
|
23.43
|
3,480.13
|
Dax
|
23,447.29
|
-142.36
|
-1,043.12
|
FTSE 100
|
10,261.15
|
-44.00
|
329.77
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,911.53
|
-72.91
|
-237.97
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,096.23
|
-33.50
|
127.39
|
Bist 100
|
13,092.93
|
-193.19
|
1,831.41
|
RTS
|
1,127.70
|
-16.60
|
13.57
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1417
|
-0.0084
|
-0.0328
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3230
|
-0.0101
|
-0.0243
|
JPY/USD
|
159.7300
|
0.1600
|
3.2800
|
RUB/USD
|
80.1572
|
0.5537
|
1.4072
|
TRY/USD
|
44.1951
|
0.0049
|
1.2389
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9037
|
0.0186
|
-0.0853
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