CBA delegation attends regional event held in Kazakhstan

A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) participated in a regional event themed "Communication for Central Bank Credibility and Policy Effectiveness" held in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Report informs, citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, representatives of the region's central banks, communication experts, and representatives of international financial institutions participated in the event jointly organized by the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Technical Assistance Center and the South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Center.

During the four-day event, an exchange of views took place around the modern challenges of central bank communication, strengthening public trust, as well as the role of communication tools in raising awareness on monetary policy.

Within the framework of the interactive session of the event titled "Central Bank Communication: Country Experiences," CBA's department director Tural Ismayilov shared the institution's experience in communication activities with the participants. He made a presentation on the CBA's communication strategy, the delivery of monetary policy decisions to the public, and the initiatives implemented in the direction of strengthening institutional transparency.