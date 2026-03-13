Within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, a panel session titled Africa: Today and Tomorrow was held, Report informs.

Speaking at the session, former President of the European Council Charles Michel emphasized the need to expand relations with organizations across Africa, noting that the continent comprises more than 50 countries: "Today, conflicts around the world have created difficulties, and the situation has already taken on a tragic form," he said.

Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stated that many believe that Africa's future depends on its countries: "This is not true. We must support these nations," he stressed.

Another speaker of the session, Former EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, underlined that Africa should not be viewed as a colony: "A strong and comprehensive partnership must be built. Interest groups have entered the region. Africa lacks solidarity. There are gaps in democratic governance. The goal should be development, not division."

Former UN Special Envoy for Somalia Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah, in turn, recalled Africa's scale:

"Africa covers 30 million sq. km and has a population of 1.3 billion. That means 51 people per sq. km. Despite this, 34 of the world's 38 least developed countries are in Africa. Africa's share in the global economy is 2%. These figures are important to understand the situation correctly. National unity has become a crucial issue in Africa. One-party systems still exist and are harmful. In today's digital era, colonial-style governance is impossible. Security problems undermine solidarity. Migrant trafficking has turned into a business."

Hakima El Haite, COP21 Vice-President and Morocco's former climate envoy, noted demographic trends: "By 2050, one in four people worldwide will be African. We discussed opportunities for digital innovation. Despite progress in the past decade, it remains a long process. Africa wants to industrialize and become a producer. With minimal costs, we are trying to change conditions through cooperation. I have often heard about the US–China rivalry in Africa, but Africa chooses its own partners. The continent must move forward step by step."