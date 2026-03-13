Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Foreign policy
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 17:23
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, a panel session titled Africa: Today and Tomorrow was held, Report informs.

    Speaking at the session, former President of the European Council Charles Michel emphasized the need to expand relations with organizations across Africa, noting that the continent comprises more than 50 countries: "Today, conflicts around the world have created difficulties, and the situation has already taken on a tragic form," he said.

    Former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stated that many believe that Africa's future depends on its countries: "This is not true. We must support these nations," he stressed.

    Another speaker of the session, Former EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, underlined that Africa should not be viewed as a colony: "A strong and comprehensive partnership must be built. Interest groups have entered the region. Africa lacks solidarity. There are gaps in democratic governance. The goal should be development, not division."

    Former UN Special Envoy for Somalia Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah, in turn, recalled Africa's scale:

    "Africa covers 30 million sq. km and has a population of 1.3 billion. That means 51 people per sq. km. Despite this, 34 of the world's 38 least developed countries are in Africa. Africa's share in the global economy is 2%. These figures are important to understand the situation correctly. National unity has become a crucial issue in Africa. One-party systems still exist and are harmful. In today's digital era, colonial-style governance is impossible. Security problems undermine solidarity. Migrant trafficking has turned into a business."

    Hakima El Haite, COP21 Vice-President and Morocco's former climate envoy, noted demographic trends: "By 2050, one in four people worldwide will be African. We discussed opportunities for digital innovation. Despite progress in the past decade, it remains a long process. Africa wants to industrialize and become a producer. With minimal costs, we are trying to change conditions through cooperation. I have often heard about the US–China rivalry in Africa, but Africa chooses its own partners. The continent must move forward step by step."

    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future
    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Global Baku Forum
    Photo
    Bakıda Afrikanın gələcəyi ilə bağlı müzakirələr aparılıb
    Photo
    В Баку состоялись обсуждения о будущем Африки

    Latest News

    18:07
    Photo

    Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku Forum

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in Iran

    Other countries
    17:54
    Photo

    Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7M

    Business
    17:42
    Photo

    Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:42

    Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weak

    Other countries
    17:30
    Photo

    CBA delegation attends regional event held in Kazakhstan

    Finance
    17:23
    Photo

    Baku hosts discussions on Africa's future

    Foreign policy
    17:19

    UAE air defences intercept 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs

    Other countries
    All News Feed