Google launches Gemini AI model in Azerbaijani

Google's Gemini artificial intelligence model has been officially launched in the Azerbaijani language, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani has been selected as one of 23 new languages added as part of the company's strategic expansion. This enables Azerbaijani users to benefit from Gemini's capabilities in their native language alongside major global languages.

The Azerbaijani-language interface is already active on the web version, with full mobile support available on Android and iOS devices. The Gemini Live feature, which allows real-time voice interaction, is also accessible to users.

The company also announced the introduction of its advanced creative tools, including Nano Banana and Veo, to the Azerbaijani market. Nano Banana allows users to turn simple ideas into high-quality visuals and edit existing images using natural language commands. Veo is an advanced model capable of generating high-quality 1080p videos with synchronized audio while accurately following complex creative instructions.

To support productivity and education, three new features are now available in Azerbaijani. Canvas provides a dedicated workspace for writing and coding, enabling users to collaborate with Gemini on complex projects. Deep Research helps explore complicated topics by synthesizing information from multiple sources into comprehensive reports. Guided Learning offers interactive, personalized quizzes designed to help users master new subjects.

These updates are expected to make artificial intelligence tools more accessible to a broader audience in Azerbaijan.