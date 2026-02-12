Results of WUF13 grant competitions to be announced next month

The results of the International Initiatives grant competitions related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be announced next month, Aygun Aliyeva, Chair of the Board of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, told journalists, as quoted by Report.

Speaking on the sidelines of a WUF13 training session for NGOs on the role of civil society in sustainable urban planning, Aliyeva noted that 49 NGOs in Azerbaijan have already submitted projects to the competition: "For the first time, a forum dedicated to NGOs will be held within WUF13. In addition, during the forum days, various engaging events organized by NGOs will take place at the pavilion allocated to the Agency for State Support to NGOs."

Aliyeva added that NGO initiatives on this topic will continue to be supported until the end of the year, with numerous projects to be implemented jointly with the agency.

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026.