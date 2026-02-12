3 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv
Other countries
- 12 February, 2026
- 12:05
Russia's recent strikes on 15 settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast have left 3 people dead and 20 injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media.
"As a result of the attack, 3 people were killed and 20 injured, including two children," he wrote on Telegram.
