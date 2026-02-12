Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Other countries
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 12:05
    3 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

    Russia's recent strikes on 15 settlements in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast have left 3 people dead and 20 injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "As a result of the attack, 3 people were killed and 20 injured, including two children," he wrote on Telegram.

    Rusiyanın Xarkova hücumu nəticəsində 3 nəfər həlak olub - YENİLƏNİB
    В результате атак РФ по Харьковской области погибли 3 человека - ОБНОВЛЕНО

