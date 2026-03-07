Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said the armed forces repelled a wave of hostile rockets and drones fired from Iran on Friday, Report informs via Asharq Al-Awsat.

Official ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said forces intercepted 12 drones in the country's north and central regions and 14 missiles in the south.

He revealed that the attacks caused minor damage due to shrapnel.

Meanwhile, the army explained that the sounds of explosions heard in various regions are due to defenses intercepting ballistic missiles and drones.

It stressed the armed forces' readiness to deal with any threat and firmly confront anything that seeks to undermine the country's security.

It called on everyone to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

It urged citizens and residents to follow instructions in case of the interception of rockets or foreign objects, warning that they may be very dangerous or contain explosive material that have yet to detonate.

It called on everyone, especially children, against approaching fallen objects, saying they must instead inform the authorities that will handle them.