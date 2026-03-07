Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:00
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $6.72, or 7.6%, to $94.62 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $94.2 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $6.81 or 8.1%, amounting to $90.5.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azeri Light oil prices Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 95 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти приблизилась к $95

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed