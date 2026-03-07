Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95
- 07 March, 2026
- 10:00
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $6.72, or 7.6%, to $94.62 per barrel, Report informs.
May futures for Brent crude were traded at $94.2 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $6.81 or 8.1%, amounting to $90.5.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
