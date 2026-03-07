Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:07
    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    The US military has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran since launching Operation "Epic Fury" last weekend, Central Command said, Report informs via CNN.

    The strikes have targeted ballistic missile sites, command centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and "military communications capabilities," among others, Central Command said on Friday in a post on X.

    The strikes had "damaged or destroyed" 43 Iranian ships, it added.

    ABŞ İranda 3 000-dən çox hədəfə zərbələr endirib
    CENTCOM: США нанесли удары более чем по 3 тыс. целей в Иране

