US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says
Region
- 07 March, 2026
- 10:07
The US military has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran since launching Operation "Epic Fury" last weekend, Central Command said, Report informs via CNN.
The strikes have targeted ballistic missile sites, command centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and "military communications capabilities," among others, Central Command said on Friday in a post on X.
The strikes had "damaged or destroyed" 43 Iranian ships, it added.
Operation Epic Fury: The first 7 days pic.twitter.com/B2tOjVfSNW— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026
Latest News
10:12
UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
10:09
Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by IranOther countries
10:07
US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM saysRegion
10:04
Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weaponsOther countries
10:00
Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95Energy
09:57
Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"Other countries
09:49
IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against IsraelRegion
09:45
Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in BahrainOther countries
09:40