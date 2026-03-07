Three dead, 12 injured after tornado hits Michigan
- 07 March, 2026
- 10:24
At least three people have died and 12 others were injured after a tornado struck the US state of Michigan, a local ABC News affiliate noted, Report informs.
According to its information, the tornado hit an area near Lake Union. Three of the injured were hospitalized, no information on their condition has been provided.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene. Authorities urge people to stay away from the affected area.
