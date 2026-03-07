Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:45
    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Iran attacked a building in Bahrain housing personnel of the Unified Naval Operations Center of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said, Report informs.

    "The building attacked by Iran [in Bahrain] hosted officers of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, participating in the work of the Unified Naval Operations Center of the GCC," Al Budaiwi said, as quoted by Sky News Arabia. The secretary general called the Iranian attack a "hostile act violating all international laws and norms."

    He did not provide information on whether any officers were injured in the attack.

