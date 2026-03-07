Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

President Donald Trump said the largest US defense manufacturers had agreed to boost production of some weapons following a meeting at the White House, amid worries that the war against Iran is depleting Pentagon stockpiles, Report informs via Bloomberg.

"We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules," Trump said in a social media post on Friday. "They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class' Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

"Exquisite class" likely refers to sophisticated, hard-to-produce missiles capable of destroying the most complex targets. Such weapons include the RTX Corp. Standard Missile-6 and Tomahawk weapons and Lockheed Martin Corp.'s latest model Patriot Missile, called the MSE.

Trump said he had met with chief executive officers "of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon" - and that there were plans to schedule another meeting "in two months."