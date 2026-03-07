Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:04
    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    President Donald Trump said the largest US defense manufacturers had agreed to boost production of some weapons following a meeting at the White House, amid worries that the war against Iran is depleting Pentagon stockpiles, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    "We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules," Trump said in a social media post on Friday. "They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class' Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

    "Exquisite class" likely refers to sophisticated, hard-to-produce missiles capable of destroying the most complex targets. Such weapons include the RTX Corp. Standard Missile-6 and Tomahawk weapons and Lockheed Martin Corp.'s latest model Patriot Missile, called the MSE.

    Trump said he had met with chief executive officers "of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon" - and that there were plans to schedule another meeting "in two months."

    President Donald Trump weapons defense industry
    Tramp: ABŞ-nin aparıcı müdafiə şirkətləri istehsalı 4 dəfə artıracaq
    Дональд Трамп: Ведущие оборонные компании США увеличат производство в 4 раза

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed