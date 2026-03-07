US President Donald Trump told Axios Friday that his demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender" could mean the complete destruction of the regime's military capabilities - not necessarily a formal surrender, Report informs.

"Unconditional surrender could be that [the Iranians] announce it. But it could also be when they can't fight any longer because they don't have anyone or anything to fight with," he said in a phone interview.

Trump's explanation came hours after he appeared to leave no visible off-ramp for Iran, ruling out any kind of "deal" as he demanded "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" in a post on Truth Social.