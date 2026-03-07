Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    07 March, 2026
    Trump to Axios: Unconditional surrender is when Iran can't fight any longer

    US President Donald Trump told Axios Friday that his demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender" could mean the complete destruction of the regime's military capabilities - not necessarily a formal surrender, Report informs.

    "Unconditional surrender could be that [the Iranians] announce it. But it could also be when they can't fight any longer because they don't have anyone or anything to fight with," he said in a phone interview.

    Trump's explanation came hours after he appeared to leave no visible off-ramp for Iran, ruling out any kind of "deal" as he demanded "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" in a post on Truth Social.

    Tramp: İranın təslim olması döyüş potensialını itirdikdə mümkündür
    Президент США: Капитуляция Ирана возможна при утрате им боевого потенциала

