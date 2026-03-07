On March 6, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, held a phone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the call, the ministers exchanged views on the drone attacks carried out against Azerbaijan's territory and the current security situation.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that such actions are unacceptable.

The ministers expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation of the situation.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed prospects for strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.