    JD Vance shares post following his visit to South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 11:20
    JD Vance shares post following his visit to South Caucasus

    US Vice President JD Vance has shared a video following his visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.

    "This week, Vice President Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of peace. This is the sort of thing the President of the United States has committed our foreign policy to...President Trump is committed to this partnership and so am I," he wrote on X.

    JD Vance Azerbaijan Armenia President Donald Trump visit
    Cey Di Vens Cənubi Qafqaza səfərinin yekunları üzrə video paylaşıb
    Джей Ди Вэнс поделился видео по итогам визита на Южный Кавказ

