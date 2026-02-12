JD Vance shares post following his visit to South Caucasus
Foreign policy
- 12 February, 2026
- 11:20
US Vice President JD Vance has shared a video following his visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.
"This week, Vice President Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of peace. This is the sort of thing the President of the United States has committed our foreign policy to...President Trump is committed to this partnership and so am I," he wrote on X.
This week, Vice President Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of peace.— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) February 11, 2026
“This is the sort of thing the President of the United states has committed our foreign policy to...President Trump is committed to this partnership and so am I.” - VP Vance🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3YnUOdIYl
Latest News
11:46
Armenia decides to move its embassy in Switzerland from Geneva to BernRegion
11:26
Inter Miami friendly in PR postponed after Lionel Messi injuryFootball
11:20
JD Vance shares post following his visit to South CaucasusForeign policy
11:08
Turkish FM says US military intervention unlikely to bring regime change in IranOther countries
11:03
Photo
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss cooperation in urban planningInfrastructure
11:00
ASCO's Gafur Mammadov vessel successfully completes first voyage after overhaulInfrastructure
10:49
Gold prices stable as expectations for Fed rate cut easeFinance
10:48
Photo
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss expanding bilateral tiesInfrastructure
10:46