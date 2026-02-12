Armenia decides to move its embassy in Switzerland from Geneva to Bern

The Armenian Embassy in Switzerland is being relocated from Geneva to Bern, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The government made this decision at a meeting on Thursday.

It is noted that annual maintenance costs in Bern will amount to 344,800 francs ($447,000). An additional 62.8 million francs will be required for the first year (equipment, furniture, and a deposit).

"Considering the distance between Bern and Geneva, it became necessary to relocate the embassy to the capital, which will facilitate regular communication with representatives of the diplomatic corps and will allow for the development of bilateral cooperation," the statement reads.