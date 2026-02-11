Azerbaijan plans to introduce AI in disability assessment

Azerbaijan plans to use artificial intelligence in disability assessments in the future, Orkhan Salakhov, deputy director of the DOST Digital Innovation Center, said at the scientific conference "Digitalization and Dynamics of Social Information Development" in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying the application of AI requires a sufficient level of technological development, accumulated data, and well-established system integration: "To reach a global level, it is first and foremost important to properly structure processes at the local level, including organizing targeted services for socially vulnerable groups."

Salakhov emphasized that the areas in which citizens most frequently seek assistance are call centers and disability assessments.

However, he noted that there are sometimes attempts to abuse this area.

"The introduction of artificial intelligence is not intended to replace doctors, but to increase the transparency of procedures and speed up the decision-making process," Salakhov emphasized.