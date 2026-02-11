Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan rise 9% in January

In January this year, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports increased by 9% compared to the same period last year, reaching $268.4 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the data, the export value of the country's food products rose by 22.6% over the past year to $103 million.

During the reporting period, sugar exports increased 2.7 times, cotton yarn exports rose 2.4 times, exports of animal and vegetable fats and oils grew by 90.8%, aluminum and related products by 39.5%, fruit and vegetable exports by 32.1%, cotton fiber by 23.2%, tea by 20.9%, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 14.2%.

Over the year, the export value of agricultural products increased by 32.6% to $85.7 million, agro-industrial products reached $21.9 million, and the combined export value of agricultural and agro-industrial products rose 23.8% to $107.6 million.