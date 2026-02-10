Azerbaijani sprinter Lamiya Valiyeva breaks national record
- 10 February, 2026
- 14:12
Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has set a national record, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation told Report.
She achieved the result at the 42nd Azerbaijan Indoor Championship.
Valiyeva ran the 200 meters in 24.60 seconds, securing the new national record.
