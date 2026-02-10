Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Trial in Ruben Vardanyan's case continues in Baku

    Incident
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 12:32
    Trial in Ruben Vardanyan's case continues in Baku

    The criminal trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan continues at the Baku Military Court. He is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses.

    According to Report, at the session, Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers" Office, appeared on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as a victim.

    He stated that he agrees with all the facts, arguments, and evidence presented by the prosecution and listed in the indictment, and requested the court to take this into account.

    Next, the legal successors of the victims - Azad Karimov, Ogtay Shikhaliyev, and others - addressed the court, asking that the accused be sentenced to the harshest punishment: life imprisonment.

    The defendant, Vardanyan, then addressed the court, requesting to speak with his lawyer, Emil Babishov. The court granted his request, and a recess was declared.

    The trial will resume after the break.

    Ruben Vardanyanın məhkəməsi davam etdirilir
    В Баку продолжается суд над Рубеном Варданяном

