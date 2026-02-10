Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss strengthening economic and investment ties

    10 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss strengthening economic and investment ties

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Jordan's Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, discussed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Jordan said on X, Report informs.

    The meeting focused on bilateral relations and explored investment cooperation opportunities and potential future projects.

    The minister emphasized the importance of expanding investment cooperation between the two friendly countries. He highlighted Jordan's existing advantages and investment opportunities, the legislation promoting investments, and measures aimed at attracting high-value, quality investments.

    The Azerbaijani ambassador, in turn, underscored the strong mutual relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed Baku's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Amman, expanding economic and investment ties in line with the shared interests of the two peoples.

    Bakı və Əmman iqtisadi və investisiya əməkdaşlığını gücləndirməyi hədəfləyir
    Баку и Амман нацелены на укрепление экономического и инвестиционного сотрудничества

