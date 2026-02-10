Azerbaijan gets its first-ever carbon credits in renewables

The Hydro-3 project, covering the Mirik and Garagishlag small hydropower plants located in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, has successfully entered the international carbon market within cooperation between SOCAR Trading and Azerenerji OJSC, marking a new achievement of historical significance for Azerbaijan's energy sector, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

The project was registered on May 28, 2025, by Gold Standard, one of the world's leading carbon certification bodies, and carbon credits under the Hydro-3 project were officially issued on January 28, 2026.

These are the first international carbon credits obtained in Azerbaijan's history in the field of renewables.

The carbon credits cover the period from April 2024 to August 2025 and amount to a total of 10,745 carbon units, confirming the project's real and measurable contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This achievement once again demonstrates the successful implementation of Azerbaijan's green energy strategy and the international recognition of the renewable energy potential of the Karabakh region.