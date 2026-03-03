CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 09:51
US forces have destroyed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, the CENTCOM said, Report informs.
Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields were reportedly hit "during sustained operations."
"We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime," the CENTCOM wrote.
