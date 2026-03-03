Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:51
    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    US forces have destroyed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command and control facilities, the CENTCOM said, Report informs.

    Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields were reportedly hit "during sustained operations."

    "We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime," the CENTCOM wrote.

    CENTCOM The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Airstrikes on Iran
    CENTCOM: SEPAH-ın komanda-idarəetmə məntəqələrini məhv etdik
    CENTCOM: Мы уничтожили командно-контрольные пункты КСИР

    Latest News

    09:51

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

    Energy
    09:46

    IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

    Other countries
    09:45

    Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talks

    Other countries
    09:35

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:33

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:24

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:17

    US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

    Other countries
    All News Feed