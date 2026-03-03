President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
- 03 March, 2026
- 10:25
The 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting have commenced at the Baku Convention Center.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
