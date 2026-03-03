Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 10:25
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

    The 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting have commenced at the Baku Convention Center.

    According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    President attends 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

    Ilham Aliyev 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Cənub Qaz Dəhlizi Məşvərət Şurası çərçivəsində nazirlərin 12-ci iclasında iştirak edir
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принимает участие в 12-м заседании министров в рамках Консультативного совета по ЮГК

    Latest News

    11:28

    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    11:23

    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    11:17

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    11:16

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    11:08

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    11:05
    Photo

    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:00

    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    Energy
    10:51

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    10:50

    IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel

    Other countries
    All News Feed