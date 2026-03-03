Iran's state broadcaster building hit by airstrikes
Region
- 03 March, 2026
- 10:29
US and Israeli forces have struck the Iranian Radio and Television (IRIB) building in Tehran overnight and this morning, Report informs via Tasnim.
