    Iran's state broadcaster building hit by airstrikes

    • 03 March, 2026
    • 10:29
    Iran's state broadcaster building hit by airstrikes

    US and Israeli forces have struck the Iranian Radio and Television (IRIB) building in Tehran overnight and this morning, Report informs via Tasnim.

    İranın dövlət teleradio şirkətinin binası hava zərbələrinə məruz qalıb
    Здание гостелерадиокомпании Ирана подверглось авиаударам

