Iran threatens to strike regional economic centers

Iran has threatened to strike all economic centers in the Middle East if attacks by the US and Israel do not cease, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Ebrahim Jabbari said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

"We warn the enemy: if they decide to strike our key centers, we will strike all economic centers in the region," he stated.

The general also noted that Iran is already putting pressure on the economy by blocking the Strait of Hormuz: "We have blocked the Strait of Hormuz. The price of oil now exceeds 80 dollars and will soon reach 200 dollars."

Al Jazeera notes that approximately one-fifth of the world's oil volume passes through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as significant volumes of liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar and the UAE. Approximately 20% of the world's daily oil volume is transported through this maritime corridor, which amounts to around 20 million barrels per day.