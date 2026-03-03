Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    US President says Iran's Navy, Air Force, and air defense systems destroyed

    US President Donald Trump stated that as a result of American airstrikes, Iran has lost its naval and air forces, as well as radar detection systems, Report informs.

    Trump announced this during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

    "They have no navy, it has been destroyed. They have no air force, it has been destroyed. They have no air detection capabilities, they have been knocked out. Their radars have been knocked out, practically everything has been destroyed," Trump stated.

