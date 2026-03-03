US President says Iran's Navy, Air Force, and air defense systems destroyed
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 22:36
US President Donald Trump stated that as a result of American airstrikes, Iran has lost its naval and air forces, as well as radar detection systems, Report informs.
Trump announced this during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.
"They have no navy, it has been destroyed. They have no air force, it has been destroyed. They have no air detection capabilities, they have been knocked out. Their radars have been knocked out, practically everything has been destroyed," Trump stated.
Latest News
23:42
UAE exchanges to reopen Wednesday after two-day suspension due to Iran conflictOther countries
23:29
Hakan Fidan: If Persian Gulf countries attack Iran, war will escalateRegion
23:26
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Fire TuesdayDomestic policy
23:00
Starmer: UK sending helicopters and HMS Dragon to CyprusOther countries
22:54
Araghchi: Iran has no problems with neighboring countriesRegion
22:39
Trump: US will use bases in Spain if necessaryOther countries
22:36
US President says Iran's Navy, Air Force, and air defense systems destroyedOther countries
22:18
Rutte: NATO supports elimination of Iran's nuclear and missile potentialOther countries
22:12