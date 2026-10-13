Azerbaijan, Sudan eye deeper cooperation in civil defense and fire safety

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Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met Sudan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Anas Eltayeb Elgaylani Mustafa.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations told Report that the meeting expressed satisfaction with relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan based on friendship and mutual respect, and noted that favorable opportunities exist to develop cooperation between the two countries in preventing emergencies and eliminating their consequences.

The sides emphasized the mutual benefits of cooperation between the agencies responsible for emergency management in the two countries in areas including civil defense, fire safety, the exchange of experience and the training of specialists.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.