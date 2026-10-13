Expert says school uniforms in Azerbaijan promote equality, discipline and responsibility

The introduction of a standard school uniform helps ensure equality among students and instill a sense of discipline and responsibility, Eynulla Madatli, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs at the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology and Doctor of Historical Sciences, told Report.

He said the Azerbaijani government's decision regarding dress requirements for students and educators is highly important.

"Recently, we have witnessed unpleasant trends in our society regarding dress culture. Differences in the clothing of both teachers and students, including the use of expensive branded clothes, various accessories and jewelry, are not appropriate for a school environment or for schoolchildren. Incidentally, relevant decisions on a standard school uniform were adopted in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic 20-25 years ago, and those decisions remain in force today. For years, both teachers and students there have had standard clothing, and no one has raised any objections to it," Madatli said.

He noted that those who portray the issue of a standard school uniform differently in Azerbaijan do so for specific purposes, often under influences originating from foreign countries.

"I believe this is unacceptable. Both clothing and the general culture at school should be at a level that serves education, the formation of students' overall worldview and the further development of their sense of patriotism. Moreover, when coming to school, everyone should feel equal in standard clothing. However, when some students distinguish themselves from others through expensive phones and clothing, this inevitably creates an undesirable situation both for society and for parents.

"I therefore believe that Azerbaijani society is a secular society, and our state is a secular state, as enshrined in our Constitution. These rules must be fully observed. It is completely unacceptable to link this issue to the hijab through claims that have no basis. We have human freedoms and women's freedoms," he said.

According to Madatli, certain standards of dress culture should be observed not only in schools but also in preschool educational institutions and universities, even if a standard uniform is not mandatory there.

"In secondary schools, particularly in primary grades, the government's decision should be fully supported. First and foremost, it benefits parents. They will not be drawn into a competition over expensive clothes. At the same time, the decision will instill discipline, responsibility and a sense of focus on studies among students. Teachers will also not differ from one another because of their clothing. This is a very positive development, and I see no justification for those who oppose the decision," he said.