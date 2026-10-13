OPEC: Oil exports via BTC pipeline rise 8% in August
Energy
- 13 October, 2026
- 17:02
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The average daily volume of oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline stood at 542,000 barrels in August 2026.
According to OPEC, cited by Report, compared with July 2026, the average daily volume of oil transported via the BTC pipeline increased by 8%, or 39,000 barrels.
Overall, oil transportation via the BTC pipeline in July this year decreased by 2%, or 9,000 barrels per day, compared with the figure for August last year.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline was commissioned on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 km, of which 443 km runs through Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia and 1,076 km through Türkiye.
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