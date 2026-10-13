Sadyr Japarov to visit Azerbaijan on October 14
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2026
- 17:25
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 14.
According to Report, citing the Kyrgyz president's press service, Japarov will attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on October 15.
"During the event, heads of state, government officials and international organizations will discuss pressing issues related to deepening regional cooperation in connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth. A number of documents aimed at further developing and strengthening cooperation are expected to be adopted following the meeting," the statement said.
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy