Sadyr Japarov to visit Azerbaijan on October 14

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President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on October 14.

According to Report, citing the Kyrgyz president's press service, Japarov will attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on October 15.

"During the event, heads of state, government officials and international organizations will discuss pressing issues related to deepening regional cooperation in connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth. A number of documents aimed at further developing and strengthening cooperation are expected to be adopted following the meeting," the statement said.