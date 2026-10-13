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Mobile communication services worth 987.1 million manats ($580.65 million) were provided in Azerbaijan in January-September 2026.

The State Statistics Committee told Report that the figure was 3.3% higher than in the first nine months of last year.

Information and communication enterprises provided services worth a total of 3.2571 billion manats ($1.92 billion) during the nine-month period, up 11.1% in real terms year-on-year.

Internet services accounted for 524.3 million manats ($308.41 million), or 16.1%, of the total, while software development and related consulting services amounted to 558.8 million manats ($328.71 million), or 17.2%.

Information services totaled 384.7 million manats ($226.29 million), or 11.8%, while other information and communication services accounted for 802.2 million manats ($471.88 million), or 24.6%.

Compared with the same period last year, software development and related consulting services increased by 32.2%, internet services by 21.5%, information services by 8.6%, and other information and communication services by 4.3%.