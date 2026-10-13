Azerbaijan fell short of its OPEC+ quota by 103,000 bpd in August
Energy
- 13 October, 2026
- 17:03
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Azerbaijan's average daily crude oil production stood at 448,000 barrels in September 2026, down by 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to August, according to OPEC's monthly update, cited by Report.
Given that Azerbaijan's daily production quota for 2026 under the OPEC+ agreement is set at 551,000 bpd, actual output in September lagged behind the quota by 103,000 bpd.
Average daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan was 454,000 barrels in the first quarter of this year, 456,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 449,000 barrels in the third quarter.
In 2025, the country's average daily crude oil output averaged 461,000 barrels.
Azərbaycan sentyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 103 min barel geri qalıb
Азербайджан в августе отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 103 тыс. б/с
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