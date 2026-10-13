Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan fell short of its OPEC+ quota by 103,000 bpd in August

    Energy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 17:03
    Azerbaijan fell short of its OPEC+ quota by 103,000 bpd in August

    Azerbaijan's average daily crude oil production stood at 448,000 barrels in September 2026, down by 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to August, according to OPEC's monthly update, cited by Report.

    Given that Azerbaijan's daily production quota for 2026 under the OPEC+ agreement is set at 551,000 bpd, actual output in September lagged behind the quota by 103,000 bpd.

    Average daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan was 454,000 barrels in the first quarter of this year, 456,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 449,000 barrels in the third quarter.

    In 2025, the country's average daily crude oil output averaged 461,000 barrels.

    OPEC Azerbaijan's oil production
    Azərbaycan sentyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 103 min barel geri qalıb
    Азербайджан в августе отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 103 тыс. б/с
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:04
    80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir
    Region
    23:40
    UK ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over RAF Fairford claims
    Region
    23:06
    Photo
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Football
    22:46
    Marta Kos: Albania's EU membership by 2030 is entirely possible
    Other countries
    22:25
    Netherlands may need €9.5 billion to upgrade roads and railways for NATO
    Other countries
    22:12
    Photo
    Video
    Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: History of Arafsa in Zangazur
    Domestic policy
    21:54
    Photo
    Nakhchivan, ADB discuss Zangazur Corridor and regional projects
    Tourism
    21:27
    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights energy cooperation with EU at Zagreb forum
    Foreign policy
    21:14
    Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan role in Middle Corridor
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed