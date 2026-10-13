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    Ukrainian FM invites Armenian counterpart to visit Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 16:54
    Ukrainian FM invites Armenian counterpart to visit Kyiv

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has invited his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote on X following their meeting on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum, Report informs.

    "I had a productive meeting with Ararat Mirzoyan. We discussed strengthening our political, economic, and humanitarian relations, both bilaterally and in the wider regional context, as well as practical ways to expand trade and business ties. I also invited Minister Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine. Ukraine and Armenia have a solid foundation to deepen our cooperation and advance our bilateral agenda," Sybiha wrote on X.

    Andrii Sybiha Ararat Mirzoyan Visit to Ukraine
    Sibiqa Mirzoyanı Ukraynaya səfərə dəvət edib
    Сибига пригласил Мирзояна посетить Украину
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