Ukrainian FM invites Armenian counterpart to visit Kyiv
Other countries
- 13 October, 2026
- 16:54
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has invited his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote on X following their meeting on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum, Report informs.
"I had a productive meeting with Ararat Mirzoyan. We discussed strengthening our political, economic, and humanitarian relations, both bilaterally and in the wider regional context, as well as practical ways to expand trade and business ties. I also invited Minister Mirzoyan to visit Ukraine. Ukraine and Armenia have a solid foundation to deepen our cooperation and advance our bilateral agenda," Sybiha wrote on X.
Latest News
23:49
Azerbaijan publishes Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2027-2030Finance
23:32
Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in IstanbulRegion
22:53
US expands sanctions against Iran, targets Cuban and Iraqi banksOther countries
22:22
Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereigntyForeign policy
22:05
US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrelsOther countries
21:38
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European ChampionshipsIndividual sports
21:17
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable LineForeign policy
21:07
Photo
Baku hosted 7th CICA Summit, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event - UpdatedForeign policy
21:00
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on successful CICA summitForeign policy