03 March, 2026
22:18
NATO is not participating in the operation against Iran, however it considers the weakening of its nuclear and ballistic capabilities justified, the Alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference in North Macedonia, Report informs.
According to him, Iran is close to possessing nuclear capabilities and has ballistic missiles, which poses a threat not only to the Middle East region, including Israel, but also to Europe.
"This poses an enormous threat to us here in Europe," he emphasized.
Rutte added that following numerous phone conversations with European leaders, he concluded that allies welcome the weakening of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.
