Ukraine will not cede any part of its territory to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as quoted by Report.

Speaking during an iftar dinner in Kyiv with a group of Muslim representatives, Zelenskyy stressed that the stance reflects not just his personal view but that of the Ukrainian state and millions of its citizens.

"The integrity of Ukraine is the supreme interest of all citizens living in the country, regardless of nationality. From Kyiv to Crimea, from Zakarpattia to Donetsk, it is the interest of all our citizens. We value all our lands, every territory of Ukraine - our East, Donbas, every inch of our Crimea," he said.