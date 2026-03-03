Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 10:51
    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council is an important platform for strategic dialogue in the face of global challenges and energy market transformation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote on Facebook, Report informs.

    "Energy has long since transcended economics and become a matter of geopolitics and security. Route reliability, supply predictability, and mutual trust between partners are key factors in the stability of Europe and the world. This is why the development of alternative gas routes and expanded cooperation between countries are of particular importance," the ambassador wrote.

    He also noted that Ukraine has been and remains a reliable partner in implementing projects for diversification, infrastructure development, and energy market integration.

    "Our experience, geographic location, and strategic vision make Ukraine an integral part of our joint efforts to ensure the stability and predictability of energy supplies to Europe," the ambassador noted.

    Husyev also added that a strong and diversified European energy system is key to its strategic autonomy and resilience. "Therefore, today's decisions and agreements are significant not only for energy but also for the broader security architecture on the continent," the ambassador emphasized.

    Yuriy Husyev Ukraine Azerbaijan
    Ukrayna səfiri: Enerji təhlükəsizliyi Avropanın geosiyasət və strateji muxtariyyət məsələsidir
    Посол Украины: Энергобезопасность - вопрос геополитики и стратегической автономии Европы

    Latest News

    11:28

    Armenian PM to pay working visit to Georgia

    Region
    11:23

    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    11:17

    Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closes

    Other countries
    11:16

    US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concerns

    Other countries
    11:08

    Hezbollah officially declares war on Israel

    Other countries
    11:05
    Photo

    615 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:00

    Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in Baku

    Energy
    10:51

    Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomy

    Foreign policy
    10:50

    IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel

    Other countries
    All News Feed