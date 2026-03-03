The 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council is an important platform for strategic dialogue in the face of global challenges and energy market transformation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote on Facebook, Report informs.

"Energy has long since transcended economics and become a matter of geopolitics and security. Route reliability, supply predictability, and mutual trust between partners are key factors in the stability of Europe and the world. This is why the development of alternative gas routes and expanded cooperation between countries are of particular importance," the ambassador wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine has been and remains a reliable partner in implementing projects for diversification, infrastructure development, and energy market integration.

"Our experience, geographic location, and strategic vision make Ukraine an integral part of our joint efforts to ensure the stability and predictability of energy supplies to Europe," the ambassador noted.

Husyev also added that a strong and diversified European energy system is key to its strategic autonomy and resilience. "Therefore, today's decisions and agreements are significant not only for energy but also for the broader security architecture on the continent," the ambassador emphasized.