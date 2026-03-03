IDF: Five rockets launched from Lebanon at northern Israel
Other countries
- 03 March, 2026
- 10:50
Five rockets were launched from Lebanon at northern Israel a short while ago, setting off sirens in the Galilee Panhandle, according to the IDF, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Some of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses, and others were allowed to hit open areas, "according to protocol," the IDF says.
There are no reports of injuries.
