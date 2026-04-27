Deputy chairman and secretaries of Azerbaijan CEC elected
Domestic policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 17:55
The deputy chairman and secretaries of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan have been elected, Report informs.
The decision was put up for discussion at the first session of the CEC in its new composition.
Rovzat Gasimov was elected Deputy Chairman of the CEC, while Arifa Mukhtarova and Mikayil Rahimov were elected as secretaries of the commission.
The decision was put to a vote and supported by the CEC members.
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