Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Czech Republic offering Azerbaijan new trainer combat aircraft

    Military
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 18:03
    Czech Republic offering Azerbaijan new trainer combat aircraft

    The Czech Republic is offering Azerbaijan a new L-39NG trainer combat aircraft, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said in a joint statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala, Report informs.

    "The Aero Vodochody company currently provides, de facto, service and repairs for outdated L-39 aircraft. Of course, we are presenting the new L-39NG aircraft to you, and we would be very pleased if you would evaluate it. The 'Colt' company is, in the true sense of the word, a significant international company; it supplies its excellent products all over the world, and we are glad that your police and other forces are already familiar with those products," Babis noted.

    "The most important Czech companies are with us, and in total, 50 companies are represented in our delegation. Of course, we have a very great interest in signing a contract with the Baku Metro. ŠKODA Transportation is part of our country's – and perhaps the region's – largest economic group, the PPF Group. That group, along with other companies, is ready to establish a joint venture, begin production in Azerbaijan, invest in science and research, cooperate with your universities, and, of course, work with your people," he added.

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev press statements
    Çexiya Azərbaycana yeni hərbi təlim təyyarəsini təklif edib
    Чехия предлагает Азербайджану новый учебно-боевой самолет

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