Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the country, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the fact that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, pointing out the opportunities for advancing bilateral relations.

The meeting also highlighted the visits of President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of the Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan to Azerbaijan in 2019 and 2024, as well as the meeting between the two leaders held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last year.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova commended the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as the two countries" permanent mutual support in the United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organisations. The Speaker mentioned that the Milli Majlis is also keen on maintaining collaboration with the Sudanese side in international parliamentary organisations.

Noting that he is closely following the activities of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Ambassador Anas Eltayeb Elgailani praised Azerbaijan's leading role in the development of international inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

The sides reviewed the existing humanitarian links between the two countries.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing educational scholarships to Sudanese students.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.