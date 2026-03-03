Gold prices jump amid Middle East uncertainty
Finance
- 03 March, 2026
- 10:47
Gold prices rose sharply amid uncertainty over the duration and scale of the conflict in the Middle East, according to trading data, Report informs.
The price of April gold futures on the Comex increased by $62.3, or 1.17%, compared to the previous close, reaching $5,373.9 per troy ounce.
Meanwhile, May silver futures gained 1.32%, climbing to $90.025 per ounce.
Market analysts say heightened geopolitical tensions have boosted demand for safe-haven assets, driving precious metals higher.
Latest News
11:28
Armenian PM to pay working visit to GeorgiaRegion
11:23
IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikesRegion
11:17
Canada embassy in Riyadh temporarily closesOther countries
11:16
US halts embassy services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia over security concernsOther countries
11:08
Hezbollah officially declares war on IsraelOther countries
11:05
Photo
615 people evacuated from Iran via AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:00
Amy Carlon represents US at energy meetings in BakuEnergy
10:51
Ukrainian envoy: Energy security - matter of geopolitics, Europe's strategic autonomyForeign policy
10:50