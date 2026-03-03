Gold prices jump amid Middle East uncertainty

Gold prices rose sharply amid uncertainty over the duration and scale of the conflict in the Middle East, according to trading data, Report informs.

The price of April gold futures on the Comex increased by $62.3, or 1.17%, compared to the previous close, reaching $5,373.9 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, May silver futures gained 1.32%, climbing to $90.025 per ounce.

Market analysts say heightened geopolitical tensions have boosted demand for safe-haven assets, driving precious metals higher.