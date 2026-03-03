Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:47
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $6.85, or 9.41%, to $79.6 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $77.82 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $6.69 or 9.54%, amounting to $76.79.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti 7 dollara yaxın bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подорожала почти на $7

